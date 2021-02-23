New Mexico Congresswoman to become the first indigenous Secretary of Interior Department

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Congresswoman Deb Haaland is expected to be confirmed as the first Native American woman to become the Secretary of Interior Department.

Haaland currently holds the position of a Congress representative for the 1st New Mexico Congressional District.

She was nominated as the lead of the Interior Department back in December of 2020 by president Joe Biden.

Her confirmation will not only be historic for the Native American community, but especially for young indigenous women who will now be able to see themselves represented in the government.

Native American tribes across the country are celebrating Haaland’s nomination that gives hope in progressing Indigenous Peoples’ communities.

“It’s an opportunity for the tribes to have direct contact with someone who understands and knows about this legal relationship between the United States government and the Indian tribes,” said Donald Pepion, Anthropology professor in Department of Native American Studies at New Mexico State University.

He said that Haaland has already shown her interest in preservation of natural resources and efforts to tackle the issue of numerous murdered and missing Indigenous women.

“It’s an opportunity to get rid of these myths and stereotypes that young Native American people’s way is paid for,” added Pepion.