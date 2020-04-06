New Mexico announces 62 additional cases; total 686

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico state health offcials announced 62 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

16 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in McKinley County

25 new cases in San Juan County

11 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 remains at 12.

New Mexico now has a total of 686 positive COVID-19 cases.

According to a release, County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 133 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health, a release said.

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, a release said.