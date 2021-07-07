New Mexico agriculture cybersecurity webinar

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — On Thursday, July 8, businesses in the New Mexico food and agriculture industry can attend a webinar for free.

The webinar will focus on cyber threats, the recent cyberattacks on agriculture businesses, and cyber recomendations.

The webinar will be put on by the Southwest Border Food Protection and Emergency Preparedness Center. This is in collaboration between New Mexico State University and the NMSU College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, the Cooperative Extension Service, and the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.

The New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte says cyber connectivity is more important than we may realize.

“Unfortunately, we have recently seen what bad actors are capable of doing, and the food industry has not been immune to these cyberattacks. It’s our priority at NMDA and at the NMSU Southwest Border Food Protection and Emergency Preparedness Center to inform and educate the industry in order to avoid any damage or disruptions to businesses or the food supply chain from cyber events. We must all take appropriate steps to protect this critical infrastructure in our own businesses and in our personal lives,” said Witte.

To register for the webinar click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.