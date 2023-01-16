EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a unique collectible honoring the slain civil rights leader — a talking bobblehead that includes audio clips of the “I Have A Dream Speech.”

New Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bobblehead recites part of “I Have A Dream” speech. Courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The special edition bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with the estate of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dressed in a dark suit, the Dr. King bobblehead is standing at a podium in front of multiple microphones. The bobblehead base bears his name along with the date August 28, 1963 – the date Dr. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 19,630 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in April, are $40 each, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on Feb. 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals and teams across the country.