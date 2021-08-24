New luxury apartments coming to Far East El Paso, groundbreaking set for next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sun City will soon have new luxury apartments in Far East El Paso.



The project will be done by the Furman Malooly Development, a newly formed partnership between native El Paso residents, Chris Malooly Jr. and Jordan Furman.



Desert Commons is scheduled to break ground September 1st and El Paso’s latest luxury multifamily development will be located at 2801 N. Zaragoza Rd

Desert Commons is part of a mixed-use development that offers residents walkability to retail and restaurants within the property. Notable tenants include Coffee Box, Teapioca Lounge, and No. 4 Taqueria and Cantina.

The development will include 225 luxury apartment homes available for rent.

An array of amenities throughout the property includes an expansive resort-style pool with cabanas, a pet park, a clubhouse with a top-of-the-line fitness center and accompanying kid’s room, a co-working lounge with a bar, a game lounge with a golf simulator, and package lockers to accommodate the increased usage of online shopping.

Desert Commons will offer one, two, and three-bedroom units and will likely range in rent from $800 to $1,600 per month.



Pre-leasing will begin Spring of 2022, and prospective residents will be given the opportunity to take tours before construction is complete using augmented reality. First move-ins will be available beginning Summer 2022.

“We are excited to bring a walkable, high-end offering to El Paso’s growing eastside. Desert Commons is much more than a place to live. We are bringing an elevated lifestyle using high-end materials and new technology to provide a modern aesthetic and an unmatched quality of living,” said Jordan Furman, President of Furman Malooly Development.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.