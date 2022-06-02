EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s a new art installation in El Paso and this one is dedicated to Pride Month.

City officials share that the vibrant colors used in the three-dimensional letters represent the LGBTQ+ community, queer people of color, and the transgender community.

The Love Letters were designed as a symbol of hope, gratitude, and community pride.

“We are excited to showcase El Paso as a welcoming and inclusive community for all,” Rene Wong, Director of Marketing for Destination El Paso.

The community is invited to San Jacinto Plaza to take pictures, share with friends, and use the hashtags #EPPride and #ILoveEPTX from now through the end of June.

