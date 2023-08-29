EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is getting a new entrant in the bargain retailer category.

Dollar Urban Mart, which is billing itself as a “new locally owned general store,” will open at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6100 N. Mesa St., Suite B.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening will take place at that time, according to a news release. Representatives from the El Paso Chamber will attend. Guests will also be able to get a storewide buy one, get one free promotion from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to celebrate the opening.

“It’s so exciting to share with the community good and affordable products,” owner Raymundo Diaz said. “Life takes many turns, and you never know what you’ll need or when you’ll need it, which is why we’re here. Being locally owned, we are here to cater to the needs of our community. We constantly update our inventory to meet their demand.”

“Dollar Urban Mart takes pride in its commitment to meeting local needs with affordability as a guiding principle. This distinction sets it apart from national dollar store chains, emphasizing its dedication to understanding and catering to the specific preferences of the area,” according to the news release announcing the store’s opening.

