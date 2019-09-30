New judge assigned to case of alleged Walmart shooter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new judge has been assigned to the case of the alleged Walmart mass shooter.

Patrick Wood Crusius’ capital murder case has been moved to the 409th District Court before Judge Sam Medrano, according to court records and the El Paso County Council of Judges.

FILE – This undated file image provided by the FBI shows Patrick Crusius, whom authorities have identified as the gunman who killed multiple people at an El Paso, Texas, shopping area. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. The FBI has labeled two of those attacks, at the Texas Walmart and California food festival, as domestic terrorism — acts meant to intimidate or coerce a civilian population and affect government policy. But the bureau hasn’t gone that far with a shooting at an Ohio entertainment district. (FBI via AP, File)

The case was originally assigned to Judge Angie Juarez Barrill of the 346th District Court, but she declined the case because she knew one of the victims and is currently running for another position and felt “a case of this magnitude should begin with a judge who can be reasonably sure to see it through to its conclusion.”

Medrano was the judge during the Daniel Villegas hearings and re-trial. His recommendation set Villegas free after years behind bars for a murder that a jury later acquitted him off nearly 20 years later.

Crusius is accused of killing 22 and injuring 25 others during a mass shooting on Aug. 3 at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. Police said he confessed to targeting “Mexicans” during the shooting.