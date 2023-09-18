Stonebriar Auto Services will open its fifth El Paso Jiffy Lube location on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 14518 Pebble Hills Blvd.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Jiffy Lube will open a new location Tuesday, Sept. 19 in far East El Paso, a leading franchisee announced.

The new location will be located at 14518 Pebble Hills Blvd. and will be owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services.

Stonebriar operates four other Jiffy Lube locations in El Paso.

“Our current teams in the El Paso community have done a superior job and we are excited to add another new Jiffy Lube store in El Paso,” said Steve Isom, executive vice president for Stonebriar. “While we offer our signature oil change, we want the community to know we can help with all of their car care needs including tires, brakes, suspension work, batteries and much more.”

The new Jiffy Lube location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sundays. No appointment is necessary.

For information about Jiffy Lube or to learn more about vehicle maintenance, visit JiffyLube.com

Founded in late 2019, Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC owns and operates more than 90 Jiffy Lube locations around the country.