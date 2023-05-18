EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is looking forward to gaining a new aquarium next spring, with construction already underway, according to Jungle Reef.

The Jungle Reef Interactive Aquarium will be the first aquarium in El Paso, featuring sharks, birds, stingrays, otters, reptiles and more. Jungle Reef says the aquarium will also allow attendees to get close, touch and feed the animals.

The aquarium will be located at Sunland Park Mall where the Old Navy used to be. Jungle Reef says they broke ground this month and hopes to be open by Spring of 2024.

Jungle Reef is owned by the Hepworth Brothers who also own Monkey Rock which is also located in Sunland Park Mall.