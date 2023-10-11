EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hooters of America will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest location at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 in East El Paso.

The new location, which is located at 1799 Joe Battle Blvd., marks the 52nd Hooters restaurant in the Lone Star State and the second in El Paso, according to a press release sent by Cookerly PR.

“With Texas as one of our largest markets, we are excited to strengthen our presence in El Paso,” said Larry Linen, Hooters chief operating officer. “Our lively atmosphere, friendly staff, and signature food make Hooters the perfect place to cheer on your favorite sports teams with friends and create unforgettable memories with the people you love most.”

In addition, the new location will host a 2024 Hooters Calendar signing after the ribbon-cutting ceremony from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. giving fans the opportunity to meet and have their calendars signed by Hooters Girls gracing the pages of the 2024 Hooters Calendar, according to the press release.

Miss Hooters International and 2024 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl Emily Johnson, 1st Runner Up and 2024 Hooters Calendar Miss July Cassidy Marginean, and 2024 Hooters Calendar Girls Scarlett Knight, Blakelyn Brown and Priscilla Villegas will all attend the ribbon cutting and calendar signing.

Guests unable to attend Monday’s event have a second chance at the original Hooters El Paso located at 1170 Sunmount Dr. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., where the same group of Hooters Girls will host a separate calendar signing.

For every calendar sold, Hooters will donate $1 toward its “Give A Hoot” fundraising effort benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research, one of the nation’s leading cancer research funding organizations, and other local beneficiaries through the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund, according to the press release.

“The Hooters El Paso East menu will feature an unmatched line-up of wing styles- bone-in and boneless – plus signature sauces and dry rubs. Whether breaded, naked, roasted, boneless or smoked, Hooters boasts a variety of traditional and original wing styles,” according to the press release. “Hooters also caters to every spice stamina and tastebud with 13 signature sauces and six dry rubs. Ranging from level 0 to 5 on the heat scale, fans can order their wings dressed in sauces, like BBQ, medium, Daytona Beach and Ghost Pepper, or seasoned with famous flavors inspired from across the world, like Caribbean Jerk, Chesapeake, Texas BBQ and Cajun. Other craveable menu options include burgers, tacos, sandwiches and seafood.”

Additionally, Hooters is accelerating its growth of new restaurants, both with franchise and company-owned locations, and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe.

For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.