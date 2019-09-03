New gun laws now in effect in Texas include being allowed to carry a firearm in church

The new measures were all passed during the 2019 legislative session, which ended in June.

A series of new laws went into effect in Texas Sunday, some of which are making it easier for people to carry weapons.

In churches across Texas, guns can now be carried on the property unless the church puts up a notice sign warning firearms are prohibited.

There is a mixed reaction to the new gun laws and whether carrying guns during a worship service will keep you safe.

“In this church? You probably are (safer),” said Larry Gilbert the Executive Pastor at Stonegate Fellowship Church in Midland, TX.

While Rector in St. David’s Episcopal Church in Austin Chuck Treadwell said “we don’t believe there’s any place for guns in church. It’s that simple.”

Other gun laws now in effect in Texas include:

Allowing firearms to be stored in vehicles on school property.

Blocking landlords from prohibiting tenants from keeping guns and ammo on their property.

And loosen rules dictating how guns must be stored in foster homes.

