New gastropub ‘The Reagan’ opens in downtown El Paso, offers retro experience

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The newest entertainment venue officially opened its doors to the El Paso community on Friday, just in time for the weekend.



The Reagan, located at 313 E. Mills Avenue, has attracted all kinds of El Pasoans from hotel guests staying downtown to business professionals working in the area for over a year.



Co-owners and newlyweds Kassi-Foster and Alejandro Nava are excited for the grand opening, “It feels great to be a part of the ongoing revitalization of downtown El Paso. We found a home for our business model and created a venue where we can share our love of music and eclectic style with the community,” said Foster-Nava.



The El Paso Downtown Management District said visitors can expect to hear a lot of The Smiths, The Cure and basically anything early 80’s gothic rock.

The venue offers cocktails, lunch, dinner and a unique style many will quickly notice and remember.



There is also a custom-designed state-of-the-art sound system and stage for music lovers to enjoy while visiting.



The owners plan to host theme parties such as 80’s Goth Rock Night and Taco Tuesdays that will cater to all types of crowds. Wine dinners and Sunday Brunch will be offered down the road to highlight the culinary expertise of The Reagan’s staff.



Starting Friday and through the rest of June, operating hours at The Reagan will be Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. Gastropub offerings from the kitchen will be available until 10 p.m.



The community can expect an online store for The Reagan merchandise to be launched soon.



You can follow the venue on Instagram @thereaganep and also visit thereaganep.com.



