New El Paso High School Museum opening soon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new El Paso High School Museum is set to open on Oct. 4.

The museum was originally inside of the high school, however, it has now been moved to a larger space behind the school.

The El Paso High School Alumni Association got together to make this possible. It has been over a year in the making and now, almost all the memorabilia has been moved out of El Paso High School into a building outback that has been newly renovated.

This morning on KTSM 9 News Today I’m taking you inside the new El Paso High School Museum!

“It’s very important because people will be able to have their reunions here at the same time visiting the museum. We have a patio where they can celebrate,” said Amada Flores the President of the El Paso High Alumni Association.

El Paso High School is the oldest operating high school in El Paso. Dating back to 1916. In the museum, they have yearbooks, football gear, cheerleader and band outfits, letterman jackets, photos and more displayed inside.

Look what we uncovered in the El Paso High museum! El Paso High Students then and now.



Bobby Novick Class of 66

“It’s part of the history of El Paso. The people of El Paso,” said Flores.

The museum’s new location sits above the football field which El Paso High Alum Class of ’66 Bobby Novick says is something everyone should see before they die.

“I think an awful lot of the history is in these cases here with pictures, we have a lot of memorabilia that shows the various areas and various activities in the city,” said Bobby Novick who is on the El Paso Alumni Board.