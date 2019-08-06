New details on threat of mass shooting in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com obtained a police report concerning a threat of a mass shooting in Lubbock.

A Lubbock man will have a pre-trial hearing 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after he was arrested last week and accused of threatening a mass shooting at a Lubbock hotel.

William Patrick Williams, 19, was charged with knowingly making a false statement while attempting to purchase a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Ofc. Xxxxx went to the room and was let in by [hotel] staff and located an AK-47 style rifle, seventeen magazines all loaded with 7.62 ammunition, multiple knives and a black trench coat layed out on the floor. Lubbock police report

According to an arrest warrant, Williams said he had recently purchased an AK-47-style rifle and wanted to “shoot up” the Lubbock hotel where he was staying. He also said, according to the warrant, he wanted to commit suicide by cop when police arrived.

Williams was admitted to Covenant Medical Center after his grandmother convinced him to let her pick him up and take him to the hospital.

His grandmother told an off-duty Lubbock Police officer at Covenant that Williams was in the military for approximately a year before he was honorably discharged for “suicidal tendencies,” according to a police report. She also told the officer that she was only aware of one other firearm Williams owned, but it was “secured in a safe” that he did not have access to.

Williams’ grandmother told the officer that she was “unaware of any previous suicide attempts” but she knew that he “cut his arm” before.

The officer at Covenant then spoke with Williams, and he stated to the officer that he “layed out all his weapons on the bed” at the hotel room he was staying in “for law enforcement to take custody of,” according to the police report.

The report stated that an officer went to Williams’ hotel room and located “an AK-47 style rifle, seventeen magazines all loaded with 7.62 ammunition, multiple knives and a black trench coat layed out on the floor.”

The criminal complaint said Williams also had a black t-shirt that said “Let ‘Em Come”.

The ATF complaint originally stemmed from the address listed on the form that Williams filled out in order to purchase a firearm on July 11. Williams had listed an address that he no longer lived at, and that he had been kicked out from weeks prior.

According to court records, federal prosecutors are asking to detain Williams pending his trial date. A judge will take up that issue no later than August 7.

The case is eligible for a detention order because it involves a “felony that involves the possession or use of a firearm.”

Moreover, court records stated that Williams was considered “a serious risk defendant” that could flee and/or “will obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice.”

If convicted, Williams faces up to five years in federal prison.

The following is the text of a police report. S1 is suspect 1. IP1 is involved person 1. IP2 is involved person 2. VAB is “victim associated business.” BWC is “body worn camera.”

S1 is IP1’s grandson.

IP2 is an ER Physician for Covenant Medical Center.

I was working off duty security at Covenant Medical Center Emergency Room at 3615 19th Street when S1 was admitted for psychiatric assessment. IP2 advised me that after speaking with S1, S1 stated that he recently purchased an AK-47 style rifle with ammunition and wanted to “shoot up” his hotel and then commit suicide by cop when the police arrived. I was also advised that IP1 was waiting in triage.

I spoke with IP1 who stated she received a phone call from S1 stating that he was homicidal and suicidal. IP1 stated that she could hear S1 manipulating a firearm over the phone while speaking with him. IP1 was able to convince S1 to let her pick him up and take him to the hospital. IP1 did not enter S1’s room and was not sure what weapons he had with him. IP1 picked S1 up at VAB and transported him to Covenant ER.

IP1 also stated that S1 was in the military for approximately a year before he was honorably discharged for suicidal tendencies. IP1 stated she was only aware of one other firearm that S1 owned but it was secured in a safe that S1 did not have access to. IP1 stated that she was unaware of any previous suicide attempts but knows that S1 has cut his arm before.

Based on the statements provided to me by IP1 and IP2 about S1’s threat to commit violence against others, I felt it necessary to further investigate and react to the threat.

I then asked S1 what room he was staying in at VAB. S1 stated he was registered in room #230 and provided consent for officers to enter. S1 stated he layed out all his weapons on the bed for law enforcement to take custody of it. Ofc. Xxxxx went to the room and was let in by VAB staff and located an AK-47 style rifle, seventeen magazines all loaded with 7.62 ammunition, multiple knives and a black trench coat layed out on the floor. Ofc. Xxxxx and Ofc. Xxxxxx took custody of these items. See related supplements for further details.

An Emergency Detention was performed for S1 due to the circumstances. See report #19-27796 for details.

S1 was released into the care and custody of the Covenant Medical staff.

Nothing further.

No BWC utilized.

