New details from DHS about vaccine requirements for non-essential border travel

Pedestrians walk to El Paso, Texas, as they cross the Paso del Norte International Bridge, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Come November 8, 2021 non-citizens can cross the land ports of entry and ferry terminals for non-essential travel but must show proof of vaccination.

The Department of Homeland Security says an FDA-approved and authorized COVID-19 vaccines and all vaccines that have an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization will be accepted.

Travelers must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and verbally attest to vaccination and non-essential travel.

Non-citizen crossing for essential purposes will not have to show proof of vaccination until January 2022.

