New COVID-19 cases continue in the mid to lower thousands; 18 new deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reports 1,300 new coronavirus cases and 18 new deaths in the borderland.
According to a press release, all eighteen patients had underlying health conditions. They include:
- 1 male in his 20s
- 1 female in her 40s
- 1 male in his 50s
- 3 males in their 60s
- 3 males in their 70s
- 2 females in their 70s
- 3 males in their 80s
- 2 females in their 80s
- 2 males in their 90s
City officials say the deaths did not occur on the same day.
As of Friday, El Paso now has a total of 59,852 positive cases and 657 total deaths.
So far, 35, 143 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus, while more than 24 thousand cases remain active.
According to Public Health officials there are currently 1,049 patients hospitalized and 311 in the ICU.
