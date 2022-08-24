EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) announced they have partnered with the El Paso Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) to open a children’s waiting room for enlisted TRICARE beneficiaries who may need someone to watch their children during their appointments.

The ASYMCA Children’s Waiting Room (CWR) is located in the Patient Experience office, on the first floor of the East Clinic. WBAMC says the CWR will provide a designated play space for children and families who cannot accompany their parent or sibling during their medical appointments.

A ribbon cutting ceremony on will be hosted by WBAMC and ASYMCA on September 1, at 11:30 a.m. on

the first floor of the East Clinic, main campus.

The CWR will be open Monday through Thursday at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting September 1st. WBAMC says this service is for TRICARE beneficiaries who are active duty E-6 and below and have a medical appointment.

ASYMCA says they will provide trained childcare staff to care for the children during its hours of operation.

WBAMC says eligible families can register to use the CWR by visiting the Patient Experience office in the medical center. WBAMC says registration is a one-time event and can be completed during the initial visit. Registration begins August 29, 2022. Eligible beneficiaries can visit https://william-beaumont.tricare.mil/Patient-Resources/Child-Care-Waiting-Area or call 915-742-0975 to learn more

