Alamogordo, NM (KTSM) – The case Steven Gonzalez who dismembered and decapitated another another man back in September of 2020 was hit with a superseding indictment, which takes the place of the previous active one, by the Otero County Grand Jury on June 7, 2022.

The Twelfth Judicial District Attorney, Scot D. Key, announced that the Otero County Grand Jury returned a True Bill on June 7, 2022, against Steven Gonzalez, age 30, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, for the murder and dismemberment of Eddie Artiaga Jr., of Alamogordo, New Mexico.

A True Bill (also called true bill of indictment) refers to a decision to indict a criminal defendant by a grand jury.



A superseding indictment was returned, alleging that Steven Gonzalez shot Eddie Artiaga once in the head with a .22, followed by painstakingly dismembering the body. Gonzalez then placed all of the body parts, organs, and blood in five-gallon buckets and containers which he stored in his home on Post Avenue.



According to the DA, Mr. Artiaga was reported missing on September 23, 2020. On September 25, 2020, Gonzalez was found to be in possession of a .22 firearm and methamphetamine, by adult probation and parole, and was subsequently arrested.



Previously, Gonzalez had been Indicted for possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators were awaiting the results of various crime lab analyses before charging Gonzalez with the murder of Artiaga.

Those crime lab results recently returned, and in turn, the grand jury met to consider the second-degree murder charge, along with other possible charges. In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Gonzalez was indicted for 3rd degree tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.



Gonzalez is currently incarcerated at the Otero County Detention Center and has not yet been arraigned on this Superseding Indictment.



This case will be prosecuted by Twelfth Judicial District Attorney, Scot D. Key.

