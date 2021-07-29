New CDC map on mask recommendations; Check El Paso, Doña Ana counties

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — NBC News has released a map showing where masking is currently recommended indoors.

The map, which utilizes Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, shows masks are not recommended right now in El Paso and Doña Ana counties.

Published Thursday, the nationwide map lists El Paso’s COVID-19 transmission level as “moderate,” with a case rate of 42 per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 5.8 percent.

In Doña Ana County, the transmission level is also “moderate,” with a case rate of 39 per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 4 percent.

El Paso is one of the few Texas counties where the CDC is not recommending indoor masking as the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus spreads, mostly infecting those who are unvaccinated.

To see the interactive version of the map, click here.

