EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined with Burrell Aviation and Dona Ana County officials to announce a new $72-million cargo aviation facility at the Dona Ana County Jetport in Santa Teresa.

Burrell Aviation will construct multiple new structures designed to expand cargo and distribution services, including facilities dedicated to air cargo handling, cold storage, distribution and aircraft maintenance.

The new facility is expected to create 1,300 new jobs.

During the governor’s recent visit to Santa Teresa on Oct. 14, she announced $20 million in state funds to expand the Dona Ana County Jetport to further handle heavy cargo. That’s in addition to $45 million earmarked for the Border Highway Connector, a new roadway connecting the Santa Teresa port of entry and the Santa Teresa industrial area directly to the city of Sunland Park.