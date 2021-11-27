New caravan heading to U.S. sparks concerns of COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new caravan with migrants from Central America, South America, and Haiti is raising health concerns after the caravan took off from Tapachula, Mexico on Friday to the United States.

Many individuals are concerned with more migrants coming to the U.S.-Mexican border, citing health concerns as migrants who cross into the country illegally, according to Border Patrol, are not required to show proof of vaccination.

Thousands of COVID-19-positive migrants have already been released into the United States, according to Border Patrol.

Data from Customs and Border Protection shows that more than one million migrants were apprehended at the southern portion of the U.S. border in the fiscal year 2021. Approximately 165,000 of the one million apprehended migrants were encountered last month.

