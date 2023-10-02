EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new Bubba’s 33 restaurant in Las Cruces is scheduled to open in mid-November and will employ 200 people, according to the company.

The new Bubba’s 33, located at 510 Telshor Blvd., will be hiring full- and part-time staff, including pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants.

Those interested in jobs can click here.

The new location is the 45th Bubba’s 33 in the nation and will feature an authentic garage bar with working garage doors.

“With a dining room and open-air garage bar, the casual dining family restaurant features upbeat music, music videos, and for sports fans, wall-to-wall TVs,” a press release stated. “An expansive menu includes made-from-scratch, hand-stretched stone-baked pizza, fresh, never frozen big bold burgers, a signature bacon-grind burger, fresh wings, hand-breaded tenders, lasagna and marinated ribeye.”

The first Bubba’s 33 opened in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in 2013 and has grown to over 40 locations in 15 states. For more information, visit www.bubbas33.com.