El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s new Auxiliary Bishop Anthony Celino celebrated his first mass of thanksgiving at St. Raphael Parish in east El Paso Saturday.

He was ordained in his new role at St. Patrick Cathedral on Friday, March 31.

The event was attended by a number of prominent figures in the Catholic

community, including El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz; Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky; Bishop Emeritus Armando X. Ochoa, former bishop of El Paso; and Bishop Alberto Rojas of San Bernardino, California.

“The ceremony was a joyous occasion, with members of the St. Raphael Parish community and

clergy from around the region coming together to celebrate Bishop Celino’s ordination and his

new role in the church,” according to a news release sent out by the El Paso Diocese.

In his homily, Bishop Celino expressed his gratitude for the support and encouragement he has received since his appointment.

The mass was also an opportunity for members of the St. Raphael Parish community to

welcome Bishop Celino to their church and to celebrate his new role in the church.