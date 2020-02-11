New art space revives culture, art in Lincoln Park Neighborhood

By trusting in the process, these artists said now is the time to expand and support El Paso's art community.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new art gallery, ‘Galeria Lincoln’, opened up just a block away from Lincoln Park under the I-10 Spaghetti Bowl in South-Central El Paso.

The area has been under heavy construction, and you might remember crews had to remove some colorful murals.

One of the co-owners of the gallery, Diego Martinez, said the new art space is meant to revive the culture and art scene of El Paso.

“This space is really about just kind of getting away from the question ‘Is art going to stay in the Lincoln Park or not? Are the murals going to stay? Is Lincoln Park Center going to stay?”, Martinez said, “Art is going to stay in Lincoln Park and that’s important. We’re going to continue showcasing the Gabriel Gaytan’s. We’re going to continue to showcase the people that deserve to be here.”

Martinez said Galeria Lincoln provides a platform that is meant to manifest artists from El Paso and beyond, along with giving them an opportunity to display their creativity in a unique gallery along with outdoor space.

“Whether they refer to graffiti or fine art, or just being an artist doing their thing, they’re welcome to come and showcase what they can do. It’s open for time-lapses, it’s open for video work during store hours as well as for events,” Martinez explained.

Eugenia Carmona is one of many talented artists in the Borderland who is showcasing her work at Galeria Lincoln, “”Given the opportunity, you have to take it. Regardless if you’re super tired, on a constant hustle, it’s like you have to take this opportunities. You have to take this risk.”

The gallery plans to collaborate with nearby local businesses such as Old Sheepdog Brewery and host artist workshops for the community.

“It gives it a lot of faith and hope that this could be a sustainable thing,” Carmona said.

“It is a purpose in the city and showing artists that there is a purpose. There are more spaces coming to this area. This is the time to do it so let’s do it,” Martinez added.

Galeria Lincoln will feature more artists’ work from around the nation and across the border.

It invites other creatives in the Sun City to be a part of it.

For more information on the gallery, you can find them on Instagram @galeria_lincoln or email them at galerialincoln@gmail.com.