New art exhibit brings families across the border together

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- You may have seen lights shining over the border near Bowie High School. As we reported it’s a new art exhibit called Border Tuner. It shines light beams across the border fence.

“In this region there’s a vibrant set of communities that are speaking to each other on a daily basis, so try and give a different narrative about what the border is all about,” said Rafael Lozano-Hemmer the Artist of Border Tuner.

Starting Wednesday anyone can go and move the lights themselves. People on either side of the border can control the lights with a dial.

By turning the dial you can move the lights.

Once the lights from either side of the border connect in the sky it allows people to speak to one another through a microphone. However, these conversations will be broadcast internationally on Bordertuner.net.

Once two lights from either side of the border touch you can speak through this microphone.

“Sometimes, they ask me is this going to be private conversations, no, border tuner is not about private conversations it is about making your voice public and for it to be amplified,” said Lozano-Hemmer.

Lozano-Hemmer is a Mexican American artist and wants to give families the opportunity to connect and also let the world connect to our border cities.

Tune in to KTSM 9 News at 6 p.m. to hear how this art exhibit will let people from EL Paso & Juarez speak to one another. pic.twitter.com/YoBeDtYVx7 — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) November 13, 2019

“I know that there are families that have been separated across the border. I would love for them to take over the installation and speak to each other through this light,” Lozano-Hemmer

There are a total of six light stations. Three in Parque El Chamizal in Juarez and three in El Paso behind Bowie High School along the border highway. The lights are visible at a 10-mile radius.

Map of the six light stations on both sides of the border.

Every night from November 13th to the 24th either speakers, poets or musicians will speak or perform with one another from either side of the border.

The exhibit will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is free to the public. However, if you can’t make it you can send a recording of your voice and it will be played over the microphone for everyone to hear.