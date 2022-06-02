EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence East Campus is the first hospital in El Paso to offer the Brevera Breast Biopsy System, the first biopsy system to combine tissue acquisition, real-time imaging, verification, and post-biopsy handling, all in one integrated system for patients needing a breast biopsy.

The BreveraBreast Biopsy System streamlines the procedure and eases the biopsy journey, creating a more compassionate experience for patients who are often anxious about undergoing a biopsy. Benefits include a faster, more comfortable and less invasive experience. This groundbreaking technology offers patients a more positive cosmetic patient outcome post-biopsy with minimal incision size.

“East Campus is proud to be advancing and expanding women’s services in east El Paso to provide patients the latest in technology,” said Tasha Hopper, Chief Executive Officer for The Hospitals of Providence East Campus. “Having to undergo a breast biopsy can be a stressful situation for any patient, so having the technology to make it a faster and more comfortable procedure can provide more peace of mind. Our Breast and Women’s Center East offers a friendly and knowledgeable staff with advanced technology designed to increase screening and diagnosis capabilities.”

With fewer steps than a conventional stereotactic breast biopsy, this breast biopsy system reduces the average time for biopsy. This is because the system allows physicians to verify excised tissue using real-time imaging technology, quickly identify calcifications with built-in image enhancement tools on a high-resolution, touch-screen monitor, and automatically separate, identify, and analyze target samples, then transfer seamlessly to pathology with minimal handling to help maintain integrity of the sample.

To find out more about the Breast and Women’s Center East visit: The Hospitals of Providence.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.