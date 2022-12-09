Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 87-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, man was killed in a crash near Van Horn in Culberson County early Wednesday morning, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

State troopers say Richard Wellman was driving at around 1 a.m. along Interstate 10 East when he struck a trailer that was being towed. The crash happened at mile maker 161, about 20 miles east of Van Horn.

Wellman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 58-year-old Alfonso Escajeda Robles of San Elizario. He was not hurt in the crash.