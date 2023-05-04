LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Netflix is bringing the Upside Down to Las Vegas with its first long-term residency of Stranger Things: The Official Store, the company announced in a press release.

Starting on Friday, May 26, Stranger Things fans can be immersed in the world of supernatural mystery and 80s nostalgia for a one-of-a-kind celebration of the Stranger Things universe.

The store will be located inside the Showcase Mall on the Las Vegas Strip. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stranger Things: The Official Store will be packed with exclusive merchandise and interactive photo moments. Merchandise collections unique to the Las Vegas store will launch for the first time, including the Pool Collection and a Las Vegas capsule collection.

Stranger Things: The Official Store in Las Vegas (2023) Credit: Netflix

“We are thrilled to bring this retail experience to Las Vegas and give Stranger Things fans a chance to celebrate their love of this global phenomenon,” says Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix.

Fans of the show will be able to explore Stranger Things’ iconic locations, get up close to a Demogorgon, and play games at the palace arcade. Locations to be showcased include Joyce Byer’s house, the Starcourt Mall, and Vecna’s attic.

Stranger Things: The Official Store has previously been found in cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, Chicago, and Milan. The Las Vegas location will be the largest store the company has opened, Lombardo said.