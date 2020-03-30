Neon Desert Music Festival announces new dates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For those worried about Neon Desert being canceled, have no fear, new 2020 dates have been announced.

Neon Desert 2020 will be taking place during Labor Day weekend on September 5-6.

A post on the Neon Desert Facebook page announced the new dates and mentioned that the changes have been made in cooperation with the City of El Paso.

The event had originally been scheduled for this May 23-24 on memorial day weekend.

Ticket information, as well as line ups, will be released in the coming months.