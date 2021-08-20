Nekter Juice Bar comes to El Paso, celebrating grand opening on Saturday with $1 juices, smoothies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A popular juice bar has officially opened its first two locations in the Sun City.



Nekter Juice Bar is a modern and 100% authentic juice bar with over 170 locations in the U.S. The first that recently opened in El Paso at West Towne Marketplace, and the second will celebrate its grand opening at Zaragoze Grove on Saturday, August 21. The opening will feature 16-ounce, fresh juices and Superfood Smoothies for only $1.00 all day.



Both restaurants are locally owned and operated by native El Pasoans, Maurcio and Linda Carrillo.



The Zaragoze Grove restaurant will also be the first Nekter Juice Bar in the country to have a walk-up window that will allow easy and convenient ordering/pick-up access for its guests.

For many El Pasoans that have not experienced the Nekter brand, there are new offerings to enjoy while doubling down on immunity, functionality and flavor.

“We love Nékter!” said Maurcio Carrillo, who along with his wife Linda, was introduced to the brand while traveling in other parts of the country. “Unfortunately, El Paso was sorely lacking in a truly authentic juice bar experience, where ingredient integrity and real, fresh ingredients were at the root of the menu. So many other brands hide unnecessary processed ingredients, added sugars and fats, with bases like frozen yogurt instead of the delicious freshly made cashew milk that we use at Nekter Juice Bar. When you come to Nékter, you know that you are getting the real thing, something that will help boost immunity, energy and overall wellness.”

To beat the heat this summer, locals may also want to try several limited-time specials including two new delicious and satisfying plant-based bowls, the Tropical Citrus Bowl and the Pineapple Coconut Bowl, or the wildly popular, nutrient-dense, refreshing and “heart-happy” Watermelon Berry Smoothie and Watermelon Cooler Juice. These seasonal specials are available now until September 9.

Hours of operation for the West Towne Marketplace Nekter are 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, while operating hours for the Zaragoza Grove location are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.



