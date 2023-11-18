EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s that time of year when it is important to remember those who are less fortunate or in need.

Saturday, Nov. 18, Operation Hope held its 28th annual Thanksgiving Giveaway at the Sunland Park Sports Complex.

Photos courtesy of Angel Gomez/KTSM

Seven hundred families received turkeys and other packages of food including milk, eggs, bread, fresh fruit and vegetables, Coke products, potatoes and two cases of Goya beans. After the turkeys ran out, another 250 families got packages of everything else.

Video courtesy of Angel Gomez/Operation Hope

Operation Hope co-founder Angel Gomez said people started to line up at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and the line stretched a mile to a mile and half long when they opened up the giveaway on Saturday morning.

The event is held in different parts of the Borderland each year and Gomez said Operation Hope had received a request to have it in Sunland Park.

“The need out there is huge,” he said.