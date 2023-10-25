SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A research station in northwest Louisiana is soon to host their annual fall bulb sale.

Red River Research Station will be selling hard-to-find heirloom bulbs for your flower garden, many of which come straight from area Master Gardener’s gardens. Some of the bulbs have been dug up from old homesteads, and more than thirty varieties that thrive in the South will be for sale.

The event will be hosted by the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners, and this year’s featured bulb will be the jumbo Amaryllis.

If you love Narcissus, Allium, Daylilies, Louisiana Iris, Asiatic lilies, Peonies, and Spider Lilies, you don’t want to miss this bulb sale. Sweet pea, Bachelor button, Larkspur, Corn poppies, Love in the Mist, and wildflower seeds, plus potted plants that are ready for fall planting, will also be for sale.

An educational gardening seminar will begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28. The fall bulb sale will begin at 8 a.m.

The Shreveport Biscuit Company food truck will be open and serving breakfast.

For more information call the Master Gardener Hotline at (318) 408-0984 or visit their website by clicking here.