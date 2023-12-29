EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This year’s much anticipated Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl brought in many people from outside El Paso, many of them with special ties.

Danny Baker was an offensive lineman with the UTEP Miners in the 90s. He returned to El Paso to watch his son and an offensive lineman for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Tosh Baker, take part in this year’s Sun Bowl.

“So originally from Phoenix, Arizona, came over here in 91’ to play for the miners, played center from 91’ to 94’, and then I was a student assistant, graduate assistant. But to have him be able to suit up for the Irish and play on the same field that I played on, it just warms my heart, it’s an unbelievable experience,” said Baker.

Baker and other parents for the Fighting Irish players, travel together when the team is on the road. With continuing ties to El Paso, Baker was tasked with organizing the tailgate for the Irish parents.

“There’s a whole group of parents who travel for all the games, and Danny Baker who actually played for UTEP, got together and actually hosted this tailgate. His son is starting today on offensive line for us. So, you know, we got lucky. We got a former UTEP player and a Notre Dame dad in one shot,” said Byron Tucker, father of Notre Dame Cornerback Chance Tucker.

This year’s Sun Bowl was sold out and the stands were packed with Fighting Irish fans. The last time the game sold out was over a decade ago, when Notre Dame faced off against the Miami Hurricanes in the Sun Bowl.

But the Oregon State Beavers (OSU) were well represented, parents of current players and former alumni made the journey to the Sun City.

“Go Beavs! So, we’re here at the Sun Bowl, my son is number 32, he’s playing so we’re excited. Just giving him all the support. Go Beavers,” said the father of OSU Linebacker Isaiah Chisom.

Recent OSU grad Lilly Goss just moved from Corvallis, Oregon to Houston, Texas and drove 10 hours to El Paso with her father to watch their beloved “Beavs”.

With the OSU Beavers yet to find a new conference after the dissolution of the Pacific-12 Conference (PAC-12), Goss reflected on the meaning of this game.

“We’ve been beat down so much this season, but I think there’s so much to look forward to that Beavs can’t be down. Orange is in our blood, I feel like the Beavs are gonna win, set us up for next season and always go Beavs!” said Goss.

In a packed and lively stadium, the Fighting Irish would go on to dominate this year’s Sun Bowl with a resounding 40-8 victory over the Beavers.