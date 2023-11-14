EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl from El Paso.

NCMEC says Hope Laidlaw, 15, left her El Paso home on Monday night, Oct. 30, and may have traveled to Dallas, Texas.

Hope is described as 5’3″, weighs 145 lbs., and has brown eyes with brown hair.

Hope Laidlaw, 15. Photo: NCMEC

NCMEC says Hope may be traveling in a green 2010 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plates SHY6628 and may use the last name Carrington.

What the vehicle may look like. Photo: NCMEC

Hope’s mother, Danielle Laidlaw, says that she talked to her daughter the day before and nothing seemed out of the ordinary, but the next day she was gone, according to NCMEC.

Laidlaw shared that Hope has never gone missing before and her family is deeply concerned for her and wants nothing more than to find her safely.

If anyone has any information on Hope or her disappearance, contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the El Paso Police Department at 1-915-832-4400.