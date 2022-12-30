EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – NC State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely after referring to migrants as “illegal aliens” in El Paso during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game, according to ESPN.

Hahn made the comment during the Wolfpack’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl game as he was relaying the score of the Sun Bowl game Friday, saying “Down among all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburg 6.”

Here's what got NCSU announcer Gary Hahn immediately and indefinitely suspended after today's broadcast: pic.twitter.com/4qkyQ1jzT2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2022

Learfield released a statement shortly after saying, “LEARFIELD has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network Play-by-Play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast.”

As KTSM 9 News has recently reported, El Paso has been dealing with an influx of migrants for several months. Due to the large surge, El Paso has been a part of the conversation when talking about the Title 42 policy, as well as border security and other topics including immigration.

KTSM has also recently reported on the recently released statements of both City Representatives Claudia Rodriguez and Isabel Salcido regarding the humanitarian migrant crisis that is currently going on in the Borderland.

