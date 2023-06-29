EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – NBA Star George Hill of the Indiana Pacers made a special visit to pediatric patients at the Providence Children’s Hospital on Thursday, June 29.

Photos courtesy of Barracuda PR

Hill’s visit to El Paso is part of the Aaron Jones All the Way Foundation, a non-profit organization celebrity softball tournament. He will also be having a free basketball camp at Burges High School as part of the festivities.

Hill says he is committed to giving back to children and his visit to the hospital was in hopes to lift patients’ spirits.