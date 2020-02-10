Navy veteran trains for the biggest challenge yet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Florida navy veteran is now training for the biggest challenge yet, as he prepares to try out for the 2020 Olympics.

Karlton Meadows, 49, trains physically every single day. To Meadows, age is simply a number, and after 20 years in the navy Meadows retired and has now hit the ground running.

Meadows headed straight to Tampa for the track field at the University of Tampa. He tried out for the Olympics in Rio but didn’t make the cut.

“I fell short from my Olympic qualifying. That was a low point,” said Meadows.

Meadows wanted to quit, but he had one more race on his calendar, the U.S. Track Nationals.

“I went, and won a silver medal,” said Meadows.

Meadows took this as a sign not to give up, especially after learning he has been running on injured feet.

” I went to the podiatrist after the silver medal race and he told me, you realize you have fractures in both of your feet,” said Meadows.

Meadows has since recovered and is now working with a new coach, and taking a different training approach in order to stay healthy.

And with every step, Meadows is one step closer to his ultimate goal. According to Meadows, one must have a burning dream and find the resources to never give up.

Karlton Meadows will try to qualify for the Olympics on February 28, 2020.