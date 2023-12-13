EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Navidad De La Fe Luminarias will be returning to Scenic Drive this Saturday night, Dec. 16.

The event will be free and open to the public and will start from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. as 4,000 luminarias will be lit along El Paso’s Scenic Drive.

“These luminarias represent La Fe’s hope that every El Paso child and family gets peace, health, quality housing, education, and social justice in the New Year. It’s up to each of us to work together to make that happen. It is what La Fe’s founders believed in 1967. It is what we believe and fight for today,” said La Fe CEO Salvador Balcorta MSSW.

Beginning at 6 p.m., vehicles can enter Scenic Drive at Richmond Avenue (eastside of the mountain). Traffic will enter Scenic Drive at Richmond Avenue and head westbound in a single lane. Vehicles will exit Scenic Drive at Rim Road. Drivers are asked to dim their vehicle’s lights and proceed slowly and cautiously along the event route. For safety reasons, participants are asked to remain inside their vehicles at all times.

All participants are asked to bring nutritious, unexpired canned and non-perishable foods or cash donations to help El Paso families in need and can be dropped off at the top of Scenic Drive with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

La Fe says cash donations to help families in need are also welcomed. Checks can be made out to “Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe” or to “La Fe.” For more information, call (915) 534-7979.