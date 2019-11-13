Nationwide UTEP Job Fair seeking bilingual and bicultural teachers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Over 50 U.S. school districts will come together for UTEP’s College of Education Fall 2019 Teachers Job Fair.

The Teachers Job Fair will be Nov. 15 at the UTEP Don Haskins Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

UTEP press release says the event will be open for student teachers, alumni, and anyone with teaching credentials.

Officials say this is an opportunity for student teachers and those with teaching credentials to see if they can match their skills with the needs of local and national school districts.

Representatives from school districts in Texas, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona, California, and New Mexico as well as local educators, human resources personnel, and representatives from the El Paso Teachers Association will be present.

“Recruiters are making return trips to our teacher job fairs because they are impressed with the quality of our pre-service teachers,” said Joyce Asing-Cashman, Ph.D., the college’s assistant dean for teacher preparation in the release.

UTEP administrators say there is a great need for teachers who are bilingual and bicultural.

Several school districts will have on-site interviews and will be ready to hire on the spot, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early, wear business attire, and take copies of their resume.