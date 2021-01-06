Woman shot as rioters stormed U.S. Capitol has died

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The person who was shot at the U.S. Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police has died, Metropolitan police confirmed Wednesday evening.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. Graphic social media video shows a mob inside the Capitol building when a shot is heard and a woman wearing a Trump banner around her neck can be seen lying motionless on the floor.

She was transported to a local hospital but died of her injuries.

Metropolitan police told NewsNation they are heading the investigation into her death, but declined to give any additional details.

The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss.

The victim’s identity has not been publicly released.