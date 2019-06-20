Witness in Navy SEAL trial takes blame for killing

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in San Diego. More former SEALs were expected to testify on Thursday in the case against Gallagher, who has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder stemming from his 2017 tour of duty in Iraq. (AP Photo/Julie Watson)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A war crimes witness shocked the court at the murder trial of a decorated Navy SEAL when he said he killed a wounded Islamic State captive in Iraq in 2017 — not his accused platoon leader.

Prosecutors are expected to call more SEALs to testify Friday at the trial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who is accused of fatally stabbing the adolescent militant.

The Navy says that it will not drop the murder charge despite Navy SEAL Corey Scott telling jurors Thursday that he suffocated the boy after Gallagher unexpectedly stabbed the patient. Scott says it was an act of mercy because Iraqis would have tortured him if he had survived.

The defense says disgruntled platoon members fabricated the murder accusation against Gallagher.

Melley reported from Los Angeles.