EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study has revealed that Whataburger has the “healthiest fast-food cheeseburger” of any major chain in the United States.

The research was compiled by Gambling.com with rankings determined by comparing the fat, sodium, sugar, and caloric content of cheeseburgers from 15 large fast-food chains.

A lower total in each of those four categories resulted in a higher overall health rating for the burger.

The “Whataburger With Cheese” received an overall health score of 8.4 thanks in large part to a relatively low amount of fat and low-calorie count.

Their famous burger just narrowly beat In-N-Out’s cheeseburger, which came in second with a final score of 8.2 overall.

No other burger came particularly close to those provided by Whataburger or In-N-Out in terms of being “healthy.” The next best cheeseburger, based on available nutritional information, comes from Checker’s/Rally’s.

At the very bottom of the rankings is the offering from Burger King, which finished dead last primarily because of its high sugar content, according to the study.

The rankings were determined based on nutritional information provided on February 28th of this year.