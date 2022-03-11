EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has appealed to the public to help them identify a naked man who stole an American flag from the porch of a home in Ormond Beach, Florida, last week.
“Don’t know the back story here but we’re looking to ID a naked man who stole an American flag from a home on John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach last week”, the police said in a statement.
The footage was recorded by a home surveillance camera, shows a man approach the porch, take a flag, and use it to cover himself.
- WATCH: Naked Man Steals US Flag From Porch, Police Say
