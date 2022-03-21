EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The LAPD has offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who can help identify the driver of a rented Tesla S-BLM that performed a stunt jump which ended as a hit-and-run in Los Angeles on March 20.

According to the Central Traffic Division of the LAPD, the incident took place at 12:10 am on March 20 at Baker and Alvardo Street. A Tesla S-BLM accelerated at speed up a hill, causing it to fly off the ground before landing on its front bumper and crashing into trash cans and parked vehicles. The Tesla was abandoned at the scene, police said. They are treating the incident as a misdemeanor hit-and-run.

Multiple witnesses recorded the scene, police said, and posted videos to social media, several of which were released by the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division as part of its public appeal.

Police were asking that the recorders of the videos come forward with any information they may have.

The Central Traffic Division also posted a video originally from TikTok of a man claiming he was the driver. Police said this person was “considered a person of interest based on the public postings on his account.”

One witness posted a YouTube video explaining that the incident took place after a meetup for Tesla owners, where a group of people went to the spot where a famous YouTuber had performed the same jump in 2020.

According to NBC Los Angeles: “Baxter Street is known as the steepest hill in Los Angeles and has attracted lots of people doing stunts looking for internet fame.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.