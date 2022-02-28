Credit: State Police Association of Massachusetts via Storyful

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Massachusetts State Police released dramatic footage of a tractor trailing plunging off a bridge into the Charles River in Weston, Massachusetts, on Saturday, February 26, in a crash they said left the driver unharmed.

Video released by the State Police Association of Massachusetts shows a TT unit driving off the bridge near the ramp from RT 95 North to the Pike in Weston.

The police association said the driver stood on top of the tractor trailer and waited for help. Additional Massachusetts State Police officers, Weston Fire Department, and others responded to the scene to assist with the rescue. The driver was taken to hospital, but was unhurt, police said.

The truck was carrying US mail, with many packages requiring recovery from the river.

Part of the road remained closed for most of Saturday as first responders worked to clean up the mess. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

