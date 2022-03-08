EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A dad dropped his young child out of the window of a burning building and into the arms of police officers in South Brunswick, New Jersey, on Monday, March 7, before jumping out of the building himself.

South Brunswick Police Department said it received numerous 911 calls reporting a fire in Building 1 of the South Ridge Apartment Complex off Route 522.

When first responders arrived on the scene, an “adult male was seen sticking his head out of a second-floor window of the apartment which was on fire,” the department said in a press statement.

The department released two police bodycam videos of the incident, which show first responders standing beneath the burning building, urging the father to drop the baby down to them, which he does. The dad then jumps from the second floor of the building and crashes into the bushes below.

The child is three years old, according to local media.

The police department said both the child and father received only minor injuries, and that the American Red Cross was assisting the nearly 50 people displaced by the blaze.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.