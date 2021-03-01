Volunteers pump water out of local school during flood

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – In the Hitchens area in Carter County, travel was down, but the water was up. The rise in water level started late last night and continued until early this morning.

Several roadways are impassable and many residents who live along the roads were forced to evacuate from their homes and wait until the water has receded.

In the same area, the Carter Christian Academy also had water running down its halls. Volunteers were in and out of the school working to clear out as much water as they can.

Here in the Hitchens area in Carter County, KY, volunteers are working to clear out the Carter Christian Academy from flooding early this

🌊💦🌊🏫🎒

I'll have more on what volunteers think about the situation inside… later tonight on @WOWK13News!@StormTracker13 #flooding pic.twitter.com/HW6kkACGsm — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) March 1, 2021

It got into the basement and into the locker rooms and flooded some of the lockers. Russell Bustetter, Hitchens Fire Dept. Lieutenant

More than five gas-powered pumps were set up in the school to prevent further damage. Volunteers say while the outside doesn’t look great, the inside is much worse.

Student-athletes Brody Morgan and Levi Fields worked alongside other community members in the school trying to save what they could inside.

It’s like really weird just like sitting down in the desk and just seeing water up to your knees and it’s just really weird. Levi Fields, student-athlete/volunteer

The local fire department says the cleanup efforts in the school could take a couple of days. As for area residents, they will have to wait until the water goes down.