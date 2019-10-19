Video show moments coach disarms school gunman with hug

PORTLAND, Ore. (WISH) — Video from an incident last May when a Portland, Oregon high school student brought a shotgun to school reveals the moments the student was disarmed.

News affiliate KATU obtained the security video from Parkrose High School that showed the school’s security guard, who also works as the football coach, hug the gunman while disarming him.

The security camera captured coach Keanon Lowe walking through a hallway and then entering a classroom. A few moments later, student Angel Granados-Diaz is seen walking with a shotgun wearing a trench coat. Granados-Dias enters the classroom. Shortly after, students are seen running out a different door of the classroom.

The coach said he lunged for Granados-Diaz as soon as he saw the firearm, was able to disarm the student and is seen walking out of the classroom with him in an embrace.

Coach Lowe then hands the gun off to another staff member in white pants and wraps a second arm around Granados-Diaz.

Authorities say Granados-Dias intended to kill himself that day, and was suffering from a mental health crisis.

Lowe, who is a former Oregon Ducks football player, said he felt compassion for the teen.

Police said the gun only had one round loaded in it.

Granados-Diaz, now 19, pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced to three years probation this month, according to a KATU report.

CNN contributed to this report.