Credit: Spring Township Police Department via Storyful

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Pennsylvania police officers avoided serious injury as their car was hit by a ‘rouge tire’ during their shift on Valentine’s Day.

Spring Township Police Department published footage on February 14 showing the moment a runaway tire smashed through the window of a police cruiser that was monitoring traffic at a busy intersection in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

“Talk about answered prayers for protection,” Police Chief Adam Salyards said in a Facebook post, adding that both officers involved were okay after the collision.

